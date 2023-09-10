homeless
The government of Sisters has turned a decision about denying a permanent homeless shelter away from a story about those who need help and into a story about those who do not.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the Sisters Cold Weather Shelter has a good heart. I have no doubt in my mind that most of them on the board are trying to do the right thing,” Sisters Mayor Michael Preedin said at Tuesday’s council meeting, as The Bulletin’s Anna Kaminski reported.

