The government of Sisters has turned a decision about denying a permanent homeless shelter away from a story about those who need help and into a story about those who do not.
“I have no doubt in my mind that the Sisters Cold Weather Shelter has a good heart. I have no doubt in my mind that most of them on the board are trying to do the right thing,” Sisters Mayor Michael Preedin said at Tuesday’s council meeting, as The Bulletin’s Anna Kaminski reported.
“I feel that if the shelter cannot assure the minimum amount of safety with their idea, then they’re not providing a reasonable level of safety.”
For most of us, homeless people are far from our main concern. We worry about our family. We worry about our possessions. We worry about our neighborhood, the government, work, bills, errands, pets, grass that needs to be cut or shows that need to be streamed.
Maybe after all that we do worry about the homeless. Those who have homes can come first.
There are fears, imagined and real, about homeless shelters. Preedin or anyone in Sisters who has concerns shouldn’t be vilified. That’s not going to win anybody over.
But who wants a homeless shelter near their home?
Almost nobody ever raises their hand. Our common nature to worry wins over our common humanity and our generosity. And people going through homelessness lose.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.