How much wilderness should Oregon have?
By wilderness, we mean the official, federal designation. Oregon has some fantastically beautiful wilderness. Just up the road from Bend past Mount Bachelor in the Cascades is one area. The Badlands east of Bend might not be for everyone, but it also has its own austere beauty.
As a recent guest column pointed out and as many other people have pointed out before, Oregon doesn’t have as much wilderness as a percentage as neighboring states. Oregon Wild says, “Just 4% of Oregon’s land base is set aside as Wilderness, compared to 9% in Idaho, 10% in Washington and 15% in California.”
But is the right way to think about how much wilderness Oregon should have based on what other states have? Does Oregon have “enough?” How much is “enough?” Isn’t the better question: How much land does Oregon have that is appropriate for wilderness?
Wilderness areas can be a tremendous economic asset for an area, promoting tourism and the outdoors. It’s a relatively green industry. It’s not hard to find a study purporting to show the tremendous, beneficial economic impact wilderness has on communities. While those numbers may be inexact, there is undoubtedly truth there. It’s part of what drives people to come to Central Oregon — at least pre-pandemic. And, of course, the benefits go beyond economic. It’s good for the environment. For people who can access it, it’s good for those who get to go out there.
There are also costs or trade-offs for designating an area as new wilderness. It changes what people can do on that land. It changes the approach of fire managers to that land. And as we have seen near Bend, there can be new fees charged to people to access the land.
The percentage of wilderness that Oregon has compared to how much its neighboring states have is worth thinking about. But Oregon doesn’t need to catch up with Idaho or California just so Oregon has closer to the same percentage.
