It would be one thing for the city to do a better job of getting more diverse input on city decisions.
It would be quite another thing for the city to create a committee that would allow people to make discrimination complaints against others outside of the court system. That belongs in the court system.
Bend councilors discussed those ideas brought forward by a city consultant on Wednesday as ways to bring more diversity, equity and inclusion to government and the city as a whole.
No decision was made Wednesday at the meeting of the city’s stewardship subcommittee. City staff plans to meet with its consultant, Allyship in Action, to refine a proposal. City Manager Eric King said any proposal would be brought back to the subcommittee before going before the entire council.
If any single event precipitated the discussion, it was the appointment of Chris Piper to the Bend City Council in 2019. Some people were disappointed, even angry. There were accusations that the fix was in because of lobbying for Piper by the business community. Some said councilors should have opted instead for more diversity on the council. Some believed Kerani Mitchell was a better choice, in part because she was a renter, unaffiliated voter and a woman of color. (Mitchell wrote an excellent column for The Bulletin about it. It is available on The Bulletin’s website if you search her name.)
Piper has proven to be an effective and thoughtful councilor. But the council agreed to look at ways to bring more diversity, equity and inclusion into city government. The city hired Allyship in Action to do research and come up with ideas.
In the presentation Wednesday, the consultants stressed whatever the city does should have the power to create change. It should be taken seriously. They also emphasized they were interested in a process based on principles of restorative justice. One idea they mentioned is accountability and a means to repair harm that takes into consideration the needs of the impacted party but outside of the steps necessary to go to court. It could give a victim a chance to express how an incident made them feel and seek an apology.
An official city committee that in any way sanctions extrajudicial allegations of discrimination sure sounds like trouble. Just as discrimination has serious repercussions, allegations of discrimination have serious repercussions. That said, a city committee working to bring in more diverse opinions might be an improvement.
