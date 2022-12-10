It can be hard when there’s little you can do but watch. But you want to pay attention as Deschutes County Commissioners set the rules for how psilocybin will be regulated in areas controlled by county government.
The rules will be essentially set this week to be voted on later by commissioners.
Are the commissioners doing what you would like?
If it feels like deja vu about psilocybin, it is in a way.
Deschutes County voters have twice said they want psilocybin to be legal in the county. The first time was in 2020 on a state measure. Then on a county measure in November a majority of Deschutes County voters said they want to allow psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in the county.
What the commissioners are scheduled to do this week is looking at things such as when a psilocybin facility can operate and where they can operate.
Service centers are the places where people can use psilocybin. More hours of operation lead to more accessibility for everyone. The county planning commission suggested the county stick with 6 a.m. to just a minute away from midnight.
• Where should psilocybin manufacturing processing be allowed, what zones in the county?
The county planning commission recommended it be allowed in both exclusive farm use zones and forest zones.
• Then there is the question of if service centers should be allowed in destination resorts.
The planning commission said yes. Commissioners could also only allow it with a special permit.
• And the last one that staff highlighted for commissioners is two pronged: Should service centers be prohibited as a home occupation? And the second, should service centers be allowed alongside a farm operation?
The county planning commission said yes to both. There’s notable legal debate on this question and you can read that and more background here: tinyurl.com/Dpsilocybinregs.
Commissioners may vote on the final version of these rules on Dec. 19.
