Middle school students in Bend-La Pine Schools used e-bikes to get to school during this past school year. The district told us more and more students were riding them.

It means children riding them are under 16. That is illegal.

drmoreau
State laws for e-bikes are all over the place. Most states require a rider to wear a helmet on a Class 3 bike, which can go 28mph. Maybe there should be more education about wearing a properly fitting helmet. I used to race mountain bikes and a helmet saved a lot of folks misery, including me.

