Middle school students in Bend-La Pine Schools used e-bikes to get to school during this past school year. The district told us more and more students were riding them.
It means children riding them are under 16. That is illegal.
If parents weren’t buying them for underage kids, kids wouldn’t be riding them.
Grope back in your own memory and if you are like most people you haven’t always followed the rules, either. Parents have a tricky balance to strike between protective and overprotective.
But this is about kids and giving them the power of a motorized
vehicle. It’s a risk and a responsibility that needs to be cautiously rationed.
The school district has not taken any overarching action, yet. It should. It is working on a plan.
It needs an official policy. It needs something in place to not permit illegal activity. It’s student transportation policy does not address e-bikes. That needs to change.
We don’t know what would be the wisest. A call home would work for some households. We are not sure the district would want to be doing that for every e-bike violation.
The district could ban e-bikes altogether. That seems excessive. It could ban e-bikes except for staff and parents at anywhere but high schools.
The district can also build on the awareness campaign that the Bend Police Department had already begun before the recent tragedy of a 15-year-old killed on an e-bike.
What worked to make more people more careful about drunk driving? Awareness drilled in over and over again. It’s imperfect. Plenty of people still drive drunk. It may be the best tool.
E-bikes are a marvelous piece of technology. A bike becomes a more potent tool for commuting, errands and leisure. A boost to range. A boost to speed. For some, a boost to fun.
The schools can help set the right tone for the community for how they should be used. But it’s going to be first and foremost up to parents to ensure kids under 16 don’t use e-bikes.
State laws for e-bikes are all over the place. Most states require a rider to wear a helmet on a Class 3 bike, which can go 28mph. Maybe there should be more education about wearing a properly fitting helmet. I used to race mountain bikes and a helmet saved a lot of folks misery, including me.
