When employees want to unionize, employers don’t usually share the same enthusiasm for the idea.
Look what happened when faculty members at Oregon State University began a union organizing drive in 2017. A state court just affirmed that what OSU did in response violated the law.
OSU administrators created a university web page with FAQs, “frequently asked questions,” with information. Emails were sent out to let faculty know about the FAQs website. Employees could submit their own questions.
When OSU administrators told faculty about the FAQs, they pointed out that state law allows public employers to respond to questions from employees during union organizing. The questions and answers for the first 27 items were actually prepared by OSU. Additional items were added later, responding to specific questions from faculty. In the original 27 items, questions were addressed such as strikes, union dues, that benefits might be the subject of bargaining and so on. Other submitted questions were sometimes edited beyond style and grammar to take out the submitter’s opinion. And answers sometimes included information that was not requested, such as how to revoke a card submitted in support of the union.
The union believed OSU was violating the law. State law says a public employer may not use “public funds to support actions to assist, promote or deter union organizing.” A complaint went to something called the state’s Employee Relations Board, which handles such issues. OSU argued that employers are permitted to respond to employees. And that is true. But the ERB concluded what OSU did amounted to trying to influence whether employees should join the union.
OSU appealed the ERB decision to the Oregon Court of Appeals. In part, OSU made an interesting argument that the intent of the law was to prohibit only “taking a public stand and actively opposing union organizing.” That is based on some statements made by legislators during the creation of the law. But that is not what the law actually says. The law says: “any attempt by a public employer to influence the decision of any or all of its employees.”
OSU also argued that the ERB decision “cherry-picked” and did not consider the full-range of evidence and disputed what inferences could be drawn from its conduct. The court dismissed both those arguments. Another argument was that ERB’s ruling could have a chilling effect on academic freedom in higher education. But as the court said, the law did not carve out a special provision for public employers who are involved in higher education.
It may be that OSU administrators thought what they were doing was reasonable. But it seems clear that the Legislature would have to change the law to make what they did legal.
