Groundwater in parts of the Deschutes Basin is declining at 1 foot a year. Some places it is dropping more. Some places less. But it’s dropping.

Scientists for the U.S. Geological Survey and the Oregon Water Resources Department believe some of the change is due to pumping groundwater. Some of it is because more canals are lined. They believe the bulk of the change, as you might expect, is attributable to a drier climate. Three years of drought don’t recharge the aquifer. And there is a longer term drying trend, as well.

What does it mean? The most immediate change is some people have to drill new and deeper wells.

Most of the water in the Deschutes Basin is actually diverted to agricultural uses. Municipal water is but a small portion. One way to look at that is to look at water rights. About 86% of the basin’s water rights direct water to irrigation. About 12% remains instream. And only 2% goes to municipal water. Actual water use is a bit different but not terribly different.

How many people use water can make a difference. Think about your landscaping. Choose plants that are built for the dryness of the High Desert. A beautiful green lawn is not it. But if that is what you must have, at least, don’t water the pavement, and there are plenty of options for smart irrigation. The city of Bend will even help check out your system and you may qualify for a rebate for sprinkler system updates. Check out this link for more information: tinyurl.com/Bendconservation.

