By 2030, 80% clean electricity. By 2035, 90% clean electricity. By 2040, 100% clean electricity. Those are the Oregon renewable targets for the state’s biggest electric utilities, including Pacific Power.
Is Oregon going to hit those goals?
The goals might mean Oregon would be buying more wind and solar from California or Utah. They might mean a lot of work has to be done to build up transmission capacity so Oregon could bring in that power.
Bend’s environment and climate committee discussed last week an option for Bend to meet goals for renewable electricity — a community green tariff. It would be the city of Bend’s government deciding it wanted to switch the city to renewable electric power even ahead of any state goals.
It wouldn’t include all electricity customers in Bend. It wouldn’t include people served by Cascade Electric Cooperative. It would only include Pacific Power customers because of the way the legislation was written. And of those Pacific Power customers, it would not include the large commercial customers.
The city and the utility have had some preliminary discussions about a community green tariff.
Neil Baunsgard, the chair of the committee and the climate and transportation policy manager at the Bend Environmental Center, told us the committee is still sorting through many questions.
Here are some the committee asked:
Do we want to do this?
Is the state going to hit the 2040 target?
If it isn’t, should Bend press harder for a community green tariff?
But we thought the critical question asked was this: To what extent would Bend residents be paying with a community green tariff for Pacific Power to do things the utility would already be required to do by state goals?
