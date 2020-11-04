A wave has washed over the Bend City Council. Megan Perkins beat incumbent Chris Piper. Melanie Kebler beat incumbent Justin Livingston. And Rita Schenkelberg and Anthony Broadman defeated their opponents.
Those results are not final. Unlike the outcome of a certain, major national race, though, they were clear as of Wednesday morning.
What will the change mean for the direction of city government? What will be the approach to taxes, fees and regulations? Nobody knows for sure. Humility is a wise practice in editorializing. But there have been places where councilors who have leaned more conservative sought to shape Bend’s direction. And they will be gone.
The council has debated further restrictions on businesses and individuals because of COVID-19. There were discussions about clamping down harder on short-term rentals and hotels and mask wearing penalties. We are generalizing, of course, but the more conservative members of council were more reluctant to impose additional regulations.
Bend thrives on tourism. Not everyone is thrilled about it. Nobody on council has consistently challenged the way Bend spends and supports tourism more than Councilor Bill Moseley. He decided not to run again. We can’t say we know what direction the future council will tip on such matters. When we interviewed candidates, we heard nothing like the vocal position Moseley has taken.
The new council is going to continue to wrestle with growth and the density of that growth. Council after council has shown a strong commitment to boosting Bend’s affordable and workforce housing. That will most assuredly not change. It certainly should not. One issue raised fairly consistently by more conservative members of the council has been on proposals to reduce parking requirements for new development. Less parking required means more density and more room for development. It also can mean more parking on the street. And that may well be one area where Bend sees some change.
We’d expect the new council will wholeheartedly embrace efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in town. It’s a more diverse council to begin with. Councilors ran on it. And the voices on the council that have expressed reservations or qualifiers to proposals to do more will not be voting. It’s probably fair to say, as well, that Bend may now take on more robust city policies with regard to climate change for the same reason.
Policing is one issue city governments across the country have been reevaluating. Bend city councilors don’t have the power to control that department directly. They do set budgets. They can pass ordinances. We don’t have any clear indication of what the new council might do.
One final thought is about the influence of money on politics. There’s more proof in Bend that the candidates who raise the most money don’t always win. Perkins raised about $39,000. Her opponent, Piper, raised $123,000. Kebler raised $41,000 and her opponent, Livingston, raised nearly $96,000.
Congratulations to the winners and thank you to other candidates for giving Bend voters a choice.
