There was a point on Monday where every uniformed officer of the Bend Police Department was out looking for Jeremy Owen Allbritton.
Allbritton, 41, walked away Monday from the psychiatric unit of St. Charles Bend, as Bulletin reporter Garrett Andrews wrote. Police said he had “assaulted hospital staff and should be considered dangerous.” The public was warned not to approach him.
Allbritton returned to St. Charles Monday night. Police weren’t certain where Allbritton had been, when Andrews filed his article. A release from Bend Police early Tuesday morning said Allbritton was “lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on charges of coercion, menacing, fourth-degree assault and harassment, as well as two Deschutes County warrants, a California warrant and a violation of his release agreement.”
The police would investigate any crimes that were committed in such cases. We also wondered, though, what if any review there would be by St. Charles.
St. Charles is apparently going to investigate. It does not release a lot of details in such matters.
“We thoroughly investigate all safety events pursuant to applicable regulation and best practices, including any event deemed ‘high risk,’ “ Lisa Goodman, the public information and government affairs officer for St. Charles, wrote us in an email.
“For the safety of our patients and caregivers, as well as to comply with federal privacy law, we cannot and do not publicly release the details of our investigations related to such safety events. We do act on our findings to continuously improve the quality and safety of the care we provide at St. Charles.”
We fully expect the staff at St. Charles would treat any such incident seriously. Thorough, thoughtful review. Thorough, thoughtful consideration of ways to improve. That’s what we expect from the kind of people we know who work there. And it is the safety of their patients, their people and their community. You know they care about that.
But we can’t also feel it is unfortunate that the public will apparently be told so little about the St. Charles response to such an incident.
