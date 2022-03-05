Some people may not care too much that the state of Oregon is failing to provide public defenders for people accused of crimes. Do you care that people charged with felonies, including domestic violence, are being let go because they don’t have a public defender? A few are.
This Oregon Legislature managed to come up with $12.8 million which will hire more attorneys and support staff to help where the situation is the worst. But nobody thinks that is more than a temporary fix.
Where is the permanent fix?
Will Gov. Kate Brown call a special session to get at the problem? Or is it not important enough to provide defense that is supposed to be guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution?
That’s not entirely fair, of course. Legislators wouldn’t be able to do much good sitting around in Salem if nobody has a serious proposal for them to evaluate. But legislators are the folks who have a responsibility to take on the state’s problems. They can hold hearings. That can lead to ideas for legislation.
Will the urgency only come when one of the people without a public defender is released and is then charged again with a crime so odious that Gov. Brown and our legislators take notice?
