Nothing has put stress and hardship on Oregonians and their government quite like COVID-19. The public needs to understand the policy choices their government is considering and the debate about those policies.
That debate should be public. Substantial parts of it were not.
Gov. Brown held dozens of daily teleconference meetings to brief up to all 90 lawmakers about the coronavirus. Legislators were allowed to ask questions and get answers from leading state officials. The public was not allowed to listen.
We made a public records request from Gov. Kate Brown’s office, seeking more information about these briefings. We requested all written records prepared for or shared during these meetings by the governor’s office. We received 26 pages. We got some notes of policy-related questions about health equity, masks, metrics, how legislators should respond to questions and other matters such as: Should Oregon require people coming into the state from some areas go into quarantine?
We also know other policy matters were discussed during these briefings from reporting by The Oregonian. For instance, the Employment Department discussed handling of employment claims.
Legislators were then able to ask questions. In another example, Oregon’s Department of Human Services briefed legislators weekly early on about the dangers of infections in nursing homes.
So why couldn’t Oregonians listen in? Why couldn’t Oregonians waiting for unemployment claims be allowed to listen? Why couldn’t residents of nursing homes or families with relatives in nursing homes hear those discussions?
We are not saying that some of the information from those meetings was never eventually shared with the larger public. It surely was. Some legislators took it upon themselves to spread the word. Gov. Brown and state staff have held regular briefings with the public. Legislators have also held open committee meetings on some topics.
But consider the intent of Oregon law. “The Oregon form of government requires an informed public aware of the deliberations and decisions of governing bodies and the information upon which such decisions were made. It is the intent of (the Public Meetings law) that decisions of governing bodies be arrived at openly.” That is a quote from Oregon statute.
The argument from the governor’s office and legislators is that requirement was not met by these legislative briefings. Legislators were not preparing to make decisions, the argument goes. They were getting information about decisions made by the governor and state agencies. The governor’s office also made the point that these briefings were really no different than other briefings between legislators and the governor’s staff when COVID-19 was not an issue.
More than 50 of these closed door briefings occurred and they don’t have any impact on policy? That’s baloney.
Legislators cannot wall off and isolate information they learned in these meetings. They cannot somehow not use the information to make decisions about funding state policy for COVID-19, the Employment Department or anything else.
Look, we get it. Gov. Brown and state legislators were scrambling in the early months of this crisis to understand it and understand how to respond. These briefings were held to keep legislators in the loop. That was a smart step to take.
What about the public? Meetings to brief all 90 legislators and the governor’s office on COVID-19 don’t trigger any requirement for openness? That was the argument of your governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.