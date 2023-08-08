There is a program in the Beaverton School District that might be worth learning from. It’s a curriculum about fentanyl awareness in the schools. A couple pushed for it after they lost their son Cal to fentanyl poisoning when he was back from college. He took a pill that he thought was oxycodone, which he should not have been taking in the first place.
It was fentanyl. He died.
U.S. Rep. Susan Bonamici hopes to interest Congress in a bill to take an awareness curriculum program nationwide and provide funding for it.
It seems like that’s a good idea. A smart parallel step might be to also do a study to look at what schools are doing already and how effective it is.
The Beaverton program may be worth modeling. The larger facts are simple enough about Oregon and opioids: Oregon is not much of a model.
The state’s “opioid overdose deaths have steadily increased in recent years, with 280 deaths in 2019, 472 deaths in 2020, and 745 deaths in 2021,” according to an analysis prepared for the Legislature. And the way that Measure 110 decriminalized possession of hard drugs without already having adequate treatment options in place has to be regarded as a voter-sanctioned policy blunder.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bend City Council can impose a transportation without a vote of the people. It will be holding public meetings to prioritize projects. One can read the details here https://bendbulletin.us/3DMOotq See our editorial here: https://bendbulletin.us/3QrzjoG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.