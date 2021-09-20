A jury in federal court found a few weeks ago in favor of former Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy Eric Kozowski. He was awarded $1 million. Sheriff Shane Nelson was also ordered to personally pay Kozowski $10,000.
When you read those recent stories, it makes you wonder. Is there a problem at the sheriff’s office?
Kozowski’s case seems clearer. There was a verdict in a trial. The county — or rather the county’s insurer and risk management fund — and the sheriff have to pay up. The sheriff’s office, at least from the trial transcript, seems to have bungled how it handled personnel and campaign issues with Kozowski.
But even that gets complicated. What if you have a possible personnel issue with somebody in your department and you are an elected official and he or she is running against you? Do you think that is going to end well?
Jansen’s settlement is somewhat less clear — only because there was never a court decision and the parties agreed in the settlement not to comment further.
Her complaints of gender discrimination are public record. She said she was singled out for unequal treatment as the only female deputy supervisor. She also said she did not like the way Sheriff Nelson touched her.
Kozowski and Jansen are presumably the winners. But what about the residents of Deschutes County? We see this only from the outside. We don’t see the day-to-day work inside the sheriff’s office. We see big price tags on settlements on personnel matters. Those cases are resolved. What’s not resolved is what it means.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.