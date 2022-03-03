Not getting $1 million you were expecting would upend plans for most people. For the city of Bend, we wondered what it meant.
We wrote earlier this week about how the city has nearly $1 million in outstanding payments for water bills. That represents the money that the city has not sent to collection agencies basically over the last two years, since COVID. The city is working on ideas to ensure people get on payment plans, get help paying their bills and the city gets its money.
For now, there’s still that $1 million the city is short. Does that mean the city has had to reduce services? If not, is it overcharging people for water?
The short answers from the city are no and no.
For example, the city told us “in the Water Fund for 2021, total revenues were about $1.7M less than budgeted, however expenditures were $6.5M less than budgeted (for a myriad of reasons such as personnel savings due to vacancies, unneeded materials and services or repairs and maintenance budgeted that did not materialize, timing differences in capital spending, etc.) so the lack of revenue as budgeted did not prevent expenditures for services or projects to stop.”
So we wondered, can we expect lower water rates? Maybe. Maybe not. The city crunches the numbers every year when it does rate reviews. That $6.5 million remains available to pay for projects and/or to reduce rate increases.
We can’t say we know what is going to happen. If the past is any guide, Bend water rates are going to continue to climb.
