The next Deschutes County District Attorney will be Steve Gunnels. He won the office unopposed in the May primary.
There’s reason to expect much will be the same as it was under John Hummel. Gunnels has been a Deschutes County prosecutor for 28 years. He has been a member of the executive team of the DA’s office in recent years. And Gunnels himself told us people should not expect any big changes.
There will likely be at least one. Hummel, on occasion, held press conferences to explain what his office was doing, sometimes before a trial began. Gunnels does want to keep the public informed and share information about cases. He said he would likely not hold press conferences. He doesn’t mean that as a criticism of Hummel. He said he feels less comfortable with the media and also wants to protect the jury pool.
Gunnels, 55, is from Deschutes County. He grew up in Bend and Redmond. His family had a ranch. He graduated from Redmond High School. He went on to graduate from Oregon State University and then Georgetown University for law school.
Part of his time as a district attorney was spent working as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuting felony offenses including major drug cases. He helped develop the Family Drug Court with former Deschutes County Presiding Judge Alta Brady and was that court’s prosecutor for 15 years. That court helped keep people out of prison with court-supervised drug treatment and gave families a better chance at raising their children. Gunnels has said some people would enter the program consumed by addiction and leave healthy and productive members of society.
Those two experiences give Gunnels an interesting perspective on Measure 110. First, he wanted to be clear. Measure 110 is the law. He intends to follow it.
What Measure 110 did is decriminalize most possession of small amounts of drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin. A person found with small amounts of drugs receives a citation, like a traffic ticket, with the maximum $100 fine waived if they call a hotline for a health assessment.
An immediate impact at the DA’s office was it doesn’t have those simple possession cases to prosecute. Gunnels, though, repeated a concern that many others have expressed. Addiction is powerful. It can rule your world. Some people hit rock bottom and find the strength to seek help. Many people need something more to impel them toward treatment. The lack of penalties of Measure 110 don’t do that.
He said prosecutors can, in certain circumstances, find ways to encourage people to seek treatment when they know someone is struggling with addiction. If someone is, say, arrested for theft and the person makes it known that they were stealing to help pay for drugs, a prosecutor can ask the judge to make receiving drug treatment a condition.
The office Gunnels will take over in January does face a challenge. It’s a familiar one to any employer: housing costs. Recruiting staff whether they be attorneys or others can be difficult. Some prospective employees look at the pay and look at housing and childcare costs and figure they can’t make it work.
We have heard many people say they believe police and the DA’s office don’t look to hold people going through homelessness accountable for crimes. Gunnels said that is not true. Homelessness is not a crime. But when the DA’s office can prosecute, it will and has.
What struck us most about Gunnels was when he spoke about why he wanted to be district attorney. He spoke about duty and said: “I want this community to be safe and healthy. I believe I will do a good job. I guarantee I will always try.” What we can’t communicate adequately was his sincerity and conviction when he said it.
