Roundabouts, a bicycle/pedestrian undercrossing and expanded sewer service may all be coming to Tumalo.
From 2010 to 2021, Tumalo’s population has nearly doubled. It was about 500 people in 2021 and it is only expected to grow. What should its future look like?
Two roundabouts coming on U.S. Highway 20 should make those tricky intersections on U.S. Highway 20 safer. The bicycle/pedestrian undercrossing at Fourth Street will make getting across 20 a breeze.
Expanded sewer service may also be in the community’s future. Many businesses and residences have to rely on septic systems that are aging and in need of expensive repairs. And because many lots are small, replacing septic can be difficult. A group of property owners asked the county to look for solutions. The county is.
All these considerations and more are feeding into county government creating a Tumalo community plan. The county has tried to distill draft goals and policies so people and Tumalo can react before the plan is put into action.
The next public meeting will be on Aug. 22, at the Tumalo Community School Gym. In the meantime you can find out more at this link tinyurl.com/Tumalofuture. Comments can be sent to Peter Russell, senior transportation planner for the county, at peter.russell@deschutes.org.
