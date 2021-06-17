For the next three school years, the Legislature is aiming to remove some high school graduation requirements. Students won’t be required to demonstrate proficiency in math and writing skills at grade level.
Should Oregon have such requirements? What should they be?
The vote on Senate Bill 744 divided Democrats and Republicans. For instance, two local Republicans, state Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend and state Rep. Jack Zika of Redmond voted against it. State Rep. Jason Kropf of Bend, a Democrat, voted for it.
The bill was apparently born out of a desire to revisit graduation requirements to ensure they are equitable. A study will be undertaken to look at requirements and “recommend changes in legislation or administrative rules that will reduce disparities and ensure that every student will be on track to earn one of the high school diplomas offered in this state.”
If education professionals agree on anything, we hear them say students need more than a high school diploma to succeed. So if there are found to be ways to make high school diplomas more equitable and inclusive, Oregon should do so. It is also worth analyzing how effective Oregon’s standards have been.
But we believe when you raise expectations and reach out to ensure students are engaged, you get better outcomes. Lower expectations and we may get worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.