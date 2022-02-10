Legislators already have plans in mind for the predicted tax windfall of some additional $979 million estimated for this two-year budget cycle.
Democrats are ready to spend it. On year-round schools. Better training and recruitment of police. Creating more housing. Programs to find homes for the homeless, as The Oregonian reported. Gov. Kate Brown wants to see it invested in her priorities of housing, child care, workers and public safety.
Republican ideas are slightly different, as you might expect. Senate Republicans want $60 million for the Oregon State Police to help local law enforcement with marijuana grows and $50 million for forest thinning.
We thought a couple of our local representatives had wise counsel. State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, suggested setting aside money for the next downturn. And both he and state Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson, R-Prineville, worried about the disparity between the state flush with revenue and the inflation that Oregonians are feeling.
What do you think the state should do? Let your legislator know. You can find how to contact them here: tinyurl.com/findyour.
