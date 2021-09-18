Mirror Pond has a way of voraciously devouring plans that come near.
For years, the community has been trying to come to some sort of agreement about Mirror Pond’s future or even pieces of its future. Should the pond stay or go? What’s the future of the dam? How could we make it so fish can pass through? Where does the money come from?
So many questions. So many different points of view. So many players. And just when there’s a community vision inching forward, something changes.
Here’s just one example: In 2013, the water levels of Mirror Pond dropped sharply — way below normal seasonal levels. Water poured through a basketball-sized hole in the dam. Mirror Pond was Mirror Mudflat.
PacifiCorp, the dam’s owner, announced it wanted out. It was going to decommission the dam or transfer it to someone else.
Well, that settled things, sort of. That is, until PacifiCorp changed its mind.
This week, the Mirror Pond Advisory Committee meets to move one of these issues forward. This advisory body — set up by the city of Bend and the Bend Park & Recreation District — is trying to find agreement on fish passage. It’s got representatives from the city and the park district. State wildlife officials have been participating as well as PacifiCorp, and more.
It’s getting closer. On Wednesday, it’s going to be looking at three different approaches to fish passage. It doesn’t have the power to decide or pay for what might be done. It is only going to make a recommendation.
Some of the issues it’s been weighing include:
Fish friendliness. How easy will it be for fish to get through?
Naturalness. How natural should it look?
Access. Will there be just passage for fish or will it create a way for boaters, floaters and swimmers to get through?
Public comment. How is public input going to be incorporated into any decision?
Engineering. What sort of engineering questions need to be understood better before making any decision.
And of course, there is money. Who might pay for it?
We’d like to see Mirror Pond stick around. We’d like to see fish be able to travel up and down the Deschutes without being blocked by the dam. And renewable power, well, that’s something pretty special.
Easy solutions to all that? There are none to come by. But if you care about what decisions are made, the Zoom meeting of this committee starts at noon Wednesday. It’s accessible through here, tinyurl.com/Bendmirrorpond. And the committee does allow public comment.
