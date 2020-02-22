Jurors using their cellphones can lead to mistrials. And when the use is undetected, it can undermine a court decision. So how should courts balance the needs of jurors to communicate with their families and ensure the decisions reached in court are not based on outside influence?
A DUII case in Deschutes County Circuit Court was declared a mistrial Thursday because of cellphone use. A juror apparently was using his phone to search for information about blood alcohol levels, according to an article in Friday’s Bulletin.
Deschutes County Presiding Judge Wells Ashby told us Friday the county’s judges are going to discuss if they need to change the court’s policy on cellphones. For instance, some courts collect them up.
Ashby said in his experience jurors take their responsibility very seriously and don’t set out to jeopardize court decisions. Jurors are instructed several times not to use their phones to look up matters related to a trial.
But many people reach for their phones reflexively when a question comes up.
The problem is that information that a juror finds in a web search won’t be cross-examined in court. And court decisions are to be made based on arguments and evidence provided in court. That also means jurors are not supposed to talk about a case or learn about it outside of the courts and the jury room. They aren’t even supposed to talk to their spouses about it. Ashby says he tells them to say, “I want to talk to you about it, but the judge won’t let me.”
One option for phones would be to put up more signs in jury rooms, reminding jurors about how they may use their phones. Another option would be to collect them and put them in a basket. Jurors could still use them to check on the weather or to ensure their child got home.
But they would have to consciously grab the phone from a basket with everyone else watching. The judges, of course, may decide on something else or to do nothing at this time.
Sometimes, though, we all need more than just instruction to do the right thing. The possibility of doing the wrong thing needs to be a bit harder.
