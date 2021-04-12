The new Bend City Council wants to get serious about helping the homeless. It’s going to look at changing city codes to allow managed camps and shelters. It wants to create housing to house 500 homeless individuals.
Those are topics to be discussed Wednesday at a city of Bend committee meeting. The meeting will be to recommend strategies for the Bend City Council. This and the committee’s other meetings will be open to the public. It’s looking to come up with new regulations for consideration by councilors by August.
The timeline is relatively quick. The committee may meet twice in April and May and then again later to help implement or tweak any changes. Its nine members includes two city councilors, various representatives from existing city committees and local people with expertise in homelessness.
The first meeting is basically an overview of the challenge. But what sort of recommendations might this committee make? It’s foolish to guess, though there are some things that have already been discussed.
One major issue: Where can shelters and camps be? Should there be any zoning designation in the city where they are prohibited? Should what’s allowed vary by zone?
Some neighbors don’t want homeless camps and shelters anywhere near them. A shelter in downtown Bend that helped keep people from freezing to death in the winter a few years ago also created some concerns. It got pushback from neighboring businesses and residences. When the city proposed a city-sanctioned camp at Juniper Ridge, that got strong opposition from neighbors. The city canceled that plan. So where can camps or shelters be?
At least two bills in the Legislature will impact any decisions in Bend. Both bills seem on track to become law.
House Bill 2006 would require local governments to allow an emergency shelter — a building or cluster of buildings to provide shelter for people who lack housing — notwithstanding land use laws and regulations. It includes areas in parking lots for people to camp in vehicles even if the vehicle is not designed for camping.
House Bill 3261 states that a local government must unconditionally allow the conversion of a property from a motel or hotel to an emergency shelter.
Both of the bills have limitations and conditions. For instance, both have statements requiring that adequate transportation must be available in the area to medical and commercial services. Any facility must also be in compliance with appropriate building codes. There are more, such as limits on what sorts of organizations that can run emergency shelters described in the legislation. Basically the combination of bills would make it much easier to site homeless shelters or camps. They would have eliminated some of the obstacles the city of Bend encountered when it was considering purchasing a hotel on Third Street to serve the homeless.
By the time this committee’s recommendations get to the Bend City Council, whatever the committee chooses will have a lot of momentum. If you want to have an impact on these decisions, you should check out what it is doing now and provide comment. There is more information here: tinyurl.com/soundingboardBend.
