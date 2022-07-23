The best way to influence what the city of Bend’s unsanctioned camping ordinance will say might be to send in your own answers to policy questions staff has prepared.
We put the questions in below, edited a bit.
The camping ordinance will be another piece of the city’s response to homelessness. The city has updated city code based on state direction to make it easier to site formal camps for people experiencing homelessness. It has tried to identify good places for camps. It has purchased hotels to be repurposed to house people. And there’s more. We are leaving a lot out.
Most of the work of actually helping people experiencing homelessness is carried out by nonprofits, not the city or the county government.
Some don’t like the city’s approach. Some do. But as most of you know, being homeless is not a crime. The city does have a policy to remove people from city property if there are documented health or safety concerns. It cannot, though, simply kick people out because they are homeless.
The city can create — within the context of state law and court rulings — what are called time, place and manner restrictions for people camping on city property. Staff suggested a starting point could be to prohibit camping throughout the city — with no enforcement against people who don’t have access to shelter or in other defined situations. One thing to keep in mind is that the park district can set its own rules for parks.
The policy questions staff prepared include:
1. When to limit camping?
- Allow camping only at night? What about people who work at night?
- Or allow camps to remain during the day if they comply with regulations?
- Not require camp to move every morning, but have a length of stay limit?
2. Where to prohibit camping?
- Identify certain areas camping is never allowed, such as near shelters or schools?
- The city could ban camping in city parking lots and city-owned property that is not open to the public
3. How can camping occur?
- The city could limit the type of structures
- It could limit the size of camps by area or number of tents
- It could have rules for storage; rules for waste water and sewage; types of warming and cooking fires allowed, rules for litter at camps
4. Should the rules be the same for vehicle camping as for tent camping?
5. Should the city specifically define what property is open to the public?
6. What should be done to ensure the ordinance is easily enforceable?
Those are basically the policy questions raised by city staff. We had one other thought, which comes from what we saw recently in Orchard Park. Individuals were staying in a trailer next to the park for a few days. When it was hot during the day, they put a gas generator about 20 yards away toward the interior of the park and started it up, running an extension cord to their trailer. It might be a good idea for the city to specifically prescribe if or how such generators can be used.
Councilors will be discussing questions like these as they shape the city’s camping ordinance. You can tell councilors what you think by emailing them at council@bendoregon.gov.
