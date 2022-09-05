Vehicle camping may be less visible than camping in the open along the street or on city property. The protections for people experiencing homelessness are similar.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the Los Angeles ban on car camping as unconstitutionally vague. And the courts have not allowed laws that prohibit people from doing things necessary to live in public places, such as sleeping, resting or sitting.
Bend could, though, set some restrictions as long as a court would likely find them reasonable.
It may keep current prohibitions in place, such as near homeless shelters. It may prohibit open flames in vehicles for safety. It may insist on sanitation and proper disposal of waste. It could likely require that people didn’t add structures to the vehicle. And it is apparently considering a requirement that the vehicle be operational.
Enforcement of some, maybe all of those — would obviously be problematic.
Los Angeles recently banned any sort of homeless camping near 500 feet of schools. Councilors in Bend did have a similar discussion, though no final decision has been made.
The Bend City Council is not near finalizing its camping policy whether it’s in or out of a vehicle. But if you want to give your input, you can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
