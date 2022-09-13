“Some submitters provide inferior plans to get in line knowing subsequent re-reviews move to the head of the line,” the city says.
Bend City Councilors were told that recently. It was repeated again in a presentation to the city’s economic development advisory board on Monday.
It’s an open secret. It’s in part because of the way the city sets up its reviews, Colin Stephens, the community and economic development director for the city, told us.
He doesn’t know how often it happens. He knows it does and he wants a solution.
There could be any number of causes. Presumably some people just know it is a way to accelerate a re-review and perhaps permit approval. There could also be pressure from development partners to submit an application by a certain date that may not be quite ready. There is a wide variety of expertise in development. That surely contributes. And many projects in the city now involve infill. That can make them more complex, involving moving old utilities and so on.
The city switched to an online permit center at the end of 2020. It was for building and engineering permits, land use, special event permits and more.
It’s too much to ask that every permit application is 100% complete from the start. Stephens wants to have a discussion between city staff and developers to work out ways to make the system work better. Is there something the city could offer to reward complete applications? Would more early screening of applications by city staff help?
Some city permits take more than 30 days to get approval. And for a developer that can drive up their costs. Both the city and developers have an interest in making the system work well enough that fewer people are “advantaging” it.
