Gov. Kate Brown has vowed to do more about climate change, and the executive order she issued Tuesday gets that started. State agencies have been directed to come up with a plan to regulate and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by writing up new rules.
Some Republican legislators criticized her, of course. And Democrats, environmental groups and others supported her. But setting aside that predictable response, there are some curious things that are not — as of now — part of the governor’s plan.
The Democratic climate change bill was changed in some important ways in its multiple runs through the Legislature. One change was to try to take into account how increasing the cost of fuels could have a greater impact in rural Oregon, particularly in the eastern part of the state. Things are farther apart. Average incomes are not as high. So any increase in the cost of fuels could have a disproportionate impact.
The climate change bill would have gradually rolled out changes. Requirements for transportation fuel providers would have been phased in. It would have started in Portland and spread. Some rural counties would be exempted indefinitely under one iteration of the bill, though that could always have changed. There had also been plans to provide refunds to low-income Oregonians in rural areas of as much as 33 cents a day, to account for increasing costs.
Similarly, there aren’t specific exemptions for certain kinds of industries in Brown’s executive order. One proposal in the climate change legislation had been to give industries very reliant on trade more free allowances for producing carbon. The justification was that they would face higher costs from Oregon’s cap-and-trade program that might hurt them more economically. That sort of allowance is not spelled out explicitly in the governor’s executive order.
And in a way, the most worrying part of creating government policy by executive order and rule-making is what it does to the level of accountability. Elected officials will play little role in setting up the program. It will be unelected state employees.
How responsive will state employees be to public input? How sensitive will they be to costs? Will they have the legal authority to do what they propose without clear direction from the Legislature?
Gov. Brown and state employees are not blind to these concerns — whether or not they are directly mentioned in the order. And to be clear the executive order does direct agencies to prioritize actions that “will help vulnerable populations and impacted communities adapt....”
Will that be enough?
