Last Bend City Council meeting, like many council meetings before, councilors spent more than an hour talking about issues of homelessness.
In case you missed it, they made some progress on deciding what sort of camping might be allowed on city property. The next topic they take up may be: car camping. It’s probably more appropriate to call it vehicle camping because it would apply to cars, vans, RVs — whatever vehicles people are camping in.
The city doesn’t plan to differentiate based on what type of vehicle. But what sort of restrictions might it have?
The city’s current code does not allow vehicles to be parked on a city street longer than 72 hours — really three business days. That does not necessarily apply when someone is using a vehicle for shelter or sleeping.
The first thing we wondered is if the city might treat some public streets or sections of streets differently.
The city may prohibit camping around homeless shelters. That is one of the concerns neighbors have brought up about shelters — they would grow beyond their boundaries. Will it include restrictions for other areas?
The Old Bend Neighborhood had the city’s first parking district. Parking there is much stricter than in much of Bend. Residents and visitors must have a permit on their vehicle if it is parked on the street or they may be ticketed. The city told us Monday that it does “issue citations for vehicles parked in violation of City of Bend parking codes” and does not “issue any citations for car camping.” If the city did prohibit vehicle camping in parking districts, then we’d guess many residents would be looking into how to get one in their neighborhood.
There are a number of considerations about vehicle camping that would be a challenge to enforce. For instance, the city attorney’s office has suggested that no open fires or flames be allowed in vehicles. Smart thing to prohibit, obviously. But without peeking in vehicles it won’t be easy to enforce.
Another suggested requirement is for vehicles to be operational. It’s not like police or code enforcement will be going around asking people to demonstrate every morning that a vehicle can run.
What sort of restrictions and requirements do you think the city should have on vehicle camping? You can tell councilors what you think at council@bendoregon.gov.
