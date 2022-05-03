Electric cars are rare in Bend’s constellation of cars. There are about 1,100 registered EVs in town.
EV owners have to be charge watchers. Does the car have enough juice to get there and back again? And where oh where is the nearest charger?
If more people are going to make the switch, finding a charger has to be easy. And they should be fast chargers.
The city of Bend is developing a plan to help things along. It has hired a consultant, HDR. More chargers are at the top of the list. The city’s Bend Economic Development Advisory Board got an overview on Monday.
There are 55 public charging plugs in Bend. That doesn’t include chargers for Teslas, because they are currently only for Teslas. You can go along U.S. Highway 97 and find a charger about every 50 miles. That is not yet the case for U.S. Highway 20 corridor.
A preliminary version of the HDR plan says if Bend residents were to continue to adopt EVs at the same rate they are now, Bend is going to need about a 300% increase in public chargers in three years. If Bend residents were to want to adopt EVs at the rate of the state goal — 250,000 in the state by 2025 — that would mean Bend would have about 6,250 EVs by 2025. To support that, HDR reckons Bend would need a 400% increase in chargers.
A surge of growth in EVs on the road may seem unrealistic. If gas prices stay high, though, who knows what will happen. And gas prices are going to face increasing pressure — in addition to any world events — if the Oregon Legislature continues to aim for green.
HDR ranked areas of Bend by multifamily housing density, population living in poverty and minority population to give its approach a grounding in equity. It overlayed that with existing chargers and government-owned land and then talked to utilities about where there is capacity. It plunked down possible locations of fast chargers in downtown Bend, in the Orchard District, near Pilot Butte, the Old Mill District and more. That’s just a preliminary plan. There’s nothing final about it.
Another strategy recommended by HDR is for the city to develop parking criteria and enforcement for EV parking spaces. And the city would need to figure out a pricing strategy for any public chargers. Then, as always, there’s the question of where the money would come from to do all the things. The expectation is that the federal government is going to be making more money available in the future to build out EV infrastructure. The city is trying to be ready with a plan.
Nobody has an exact measure of how much transportation emissions add to the city’s greenhouse gas emissions. The city uses an estimate that says transportation emissions generate about one-third of the city’s total emissions and personal vehicles are a big piece of that. The thinking is that promoting EVs is one of the best ways the city can reduce emissions.
If you have thoughts about what the city should do, you can email Bend City Councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
