Remember the $190 million transportation bond Bend voters approved in November?
Now decisions are being made about how that money will be spent. The city is not pulling a switcheroo and spending it differently than promised. But decisions are being made about what gets done when — metrics for prioritizing projects, project scheduling and sequencing.
The Transportation Bond Oversight Committee will be making recommendations. The committee is a new kind of thing for Bend. Other communities in Central Oregon have already used them. It should provide more transparency and accountability over how the bond money is spent.
The goal is the committee will pick “good-better-best” projects to go first based on safety, reducing pollution, equity, mobility improvement, construction fatigue, project readiness and more. If you are interested, the committee meets on Tuesday by Zoom. More information is available here www.bendoregon.gov/government/committees/bond-oversight-committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.