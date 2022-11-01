Businesses related to cars and firearms could be out. Religious organizations and certain nonprofits could be out.
Affordable housing and middle-income housing may be in.
What are we talking about? A city committee spent Monday brainstorming criteria on how to distribute the city’s urban renewal dollars.
No final decisions have been made.
The city’s Core Area Advisory Board has been tasked with helping the city distribute the money raised through tax increment financing — commonly called urban renewal dollars. Over the next 30 years, the total amount of money to invest could be tens upon tens of millions. The Bend City Council may make the final decisions about what gets money itself. Councilors may also give the board authority to make recommendations or even make those calls.
We’d rather see councilors make the decisions, because voters can hold them directly accountable for what they do with public money.
The advisory board wandered Monday through a general discussion to try to give staff direction on how to set up the city’s process for vetting projects. There was some talk about “casting a wide net and seeing what swims in.” But that could be problematic — if the city was viewed as making arbitrary decisions about what projects get funded.
Elizabeth Oshel, a city attorney, urged the board to get specific about criteria and/or even weight criteria. That’s so city staff and people interested in applying for money could understand what might qualify. Scoring projects might have a set formula.
There was some interest from the board in favoring projects that encourage people to come into the downtown area. They talked about looking for projects that focus on interactions with customers or the downtown community, instead of being more self-contained. There was also some debate about trying to purposefully prevent gentrification with investments and the value of singling out nonprofits for special consideration.
Nobody from the public spoke up during public comment and yet there are tens of millions of dollars at stake. The choices the city makes will shape the future of downtown. How should the city be making investments?
If you have input you can send it to Allison Platt, who is the Core Area project manager, aplatt@bendoregon.gov.
