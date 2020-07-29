A Bend City Council subcommittee discussed Tuesday empowering a city committee to hear complaints about racial injustice in Bend.
The city subcommittee has been working toward creating what might be called the Bend Human Rights and Equity Commission. The commission would give councilors input on what can be done to improve diversity, equity and inclusion. Beaverton and Eugene have similar committees. The discussion in Bend has already included ideas for making it easier for more people to participate in city committees and debates. That could include the city offering to help with gas money, covering child care expenses and providing a computer.
There is also clear interest from the people working on developing the Bend commission in allowing it to hear complaints. People may feel much more comfortable bringing up those important issues before a diversity committee, rather than taking more formal legal action. The committees in Beaverton and Eugene are both advisory in nature. They are not human rights enforcement agencies. There are mechanisms for complaints.
Should a Bend committee hear complaints? What kind of action should the Bend committee then be able to take? Tell Bend city councilors what you think. You can email council@bendoregon.gov.
