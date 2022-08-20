What political candidates should make their tax returns public? People running for president? Congress? Governor? County commissioners? City Councilors? School board members? The library board?
We do know that it’s generally been the practice that people running for president do. One recent, notable exception: President Trump.
And we do know candidates for Oregon governor have generally done so in recent years. This year Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee, released her federal returns for the last three years. Tina Kotek, the Democratic nominee released her state and federal returns for the last three years. Betsy Johnson, a likely independent candidate for governor, declined.
“Betsy has always filled out the required financial disclosure forms to the Legislature and will continue to do so as governor,” Johnson campaign spokeswoman Jennifer Sitton told Willamette Week. “That is the sum total of the public’s interest. Betsy believes that whether you are voting for governor or running for governor, you continue to have a constitutional right to privacy, which most people value.”
Is it a reason not to vote for Johnson? Is it a reason to vote for her? We’ll let you make up your own mind.
We are more interested in what they say they will do on policy matters. But it does make us wonder if Johnson is elected, how she would fall on other questions about transparency. There may be reasons to wonder about Kotek and Drazan, too. Johnson just handed Oregonians one.
