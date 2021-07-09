The best eye-level view of how growth is hitting Bend can be in the debates of the city’s Neighborhood Leadership Alliance, the NLA. It’s where the leadership from Bend’s neighborhood associations get together to formulate input for the Bend City Council.
Right now, there’s debate at the NLA about Bend’s plan for House Bill 2001. The law basically requires cities in Oregon to allow duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes within residential zones. Bend has already gone a long way toward that goal. But how it gets there and what else it does is, well, highly debatable.
Some highlights:
Parking. Of course parking is on the list. At least some leaders of neighborhood associations want the city to tilt toward requiring more off-street parking requirements for duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes — rather than less. Does Bend have the other transportation options and the street parking to support less off-street parking?
Short-term rentals. We don’t know how thoroughly your neighborhood is peppered with vacation rentals. But Bend is a popular place for tourists, and some neighborhoods have a thorough peppering. Short-term rentals can be a source of frustration for some. Short-term renters can care much more about having a loud, good time than respect for the neighborhood. Some on the NLA would like to recommend that the various new “plexes” be banned from being short-term rentals.
Public involvement. Critics of Bend’s process of making changes to meet House Bill 2001 have time and again criticized the city for not having enough time or opportunities for public involvement. Yes the city could have had more open houses and community meetings. It could have done more outreach. It could have bought ads and had an aggressive campaign to get more people involved. Doing more would have made a difference. Has the city tried to sneak House Bill 2001 changes past the community? Not at all. Should it hold more highly publicized community forums before moving forward?
Affordability. House Bill 2001 was motivated by the need statewide to create more housing options. The hope was it that it might make housing more affordable — or at least more affordable than by not doing it. Doesn’t Bend need to do more to ensure the plexes that are built are in fact affordable for people who live here? And what is the more that Bend should do?
Some of the members of the NLA have drafted a letter to the Bend City Council covering those topics. And if the NLA’s last discussion about such topics is any predictor, at the next NLA meeting on July 13 there is going to be another clash over just what kind of input the NLA should have.
