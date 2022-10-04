Bend is a place to do business where a lot of people want to live. Still, despite Bend’s advantages, it is competing in a global market.
How well does the city compete? What could it do better? What kinds of businesses should the city be attracting? What kind of land needs do those businesses have?
Those questions are going to be a topic of a Bend business strategic plan that the city’s economic development advisory board is kicking off.
It’s not just another plan for the sake of having a plan. It’s going to feed into the analysis that the city must do to justify any sort of urban growth boundary expansion. And when the city makes plans, it does tend to aim to follow through.
This plan is not going to be a simple reflection of building on what kinds of businesses are growing now in Bend. The idea is also to try to identify what it wants for the future.
“Probably more into bioscience than finished wood products,” as Ben Hemson, the city’s business advocate, quipped Monday during a meeting of the city’s economic development advisory board. Of course, the city could also take a more neutral approach that emphasizes actions to help any or all businesses that want to grow or locate here.
There will likely be a discussion in the strategic plan of the city’s vision, goals and metrics to measure how the city is doing in getting there. It could look out at least five years or maybe more. The goal is to have something ready to help shape the city goals set by the Bend City Council next year.
What do you think should be in this plan?
There is information about how to stay in the loop and participate on the website of the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, tinyurl.com/Bendbedab.
