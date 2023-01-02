Go faster. That’s basically what some people say when it comes to taking climate action. Oregon’s Global Warming Commission has taken a look at what it might take to go faster. It calls them TIGHGER actions, transformational integrated greenhouse gas emissions reduction. It is looking for public comment on some of the policy questions.
The policy levers are things, such as policies to reduce the floor area of new homes, to require new homes to use less energy, to use congestion pricing in urban areas and so on.
It’s more complicated than we have room to adequately describe here. If you are interested in commenting or just want to see what further policy changes may be coming to Oregon, you can find more at this link, tinyurl.com/ORclimate. Written comments are due by Jan. 5.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
