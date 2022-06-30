The 9.3-acre property may be purchased for more than $10 million. It has not been purchased, yet. The library board is going to take about the next three months to ensure the property ticks enough of the right boxes and not enough of the wrong ones.
The library board is looking at the site because the land it purchased for a central library on the north end of Bend near the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office hit a wall at the Bend City Council. Many in the community believed the site was in the wrong location, contributing to sprawl and should be more centrally located. Library Director Todd Dunkelberg withdrew the library’s application for the site when it became apparent councilors were not going to back it.
The library began looking again. Dunkelberg had said the library identified four possible locations. Board members clearly backed what is called the Stevens Ranch location because of its accessibility and it’s in an area where much more residential development is expected.
We wonder if Cascades East Transit could work a bus stop at this location into its future plans. We would also like more details revealed publicly about what specific alternatives were available and considered. How else is the public supposed to know if board members are making a good choice?
