Gov. Kate Brown believes Oregon has an urgent need for climate action. She hasn’t been sitting around waiting for it to happen.
When the Rebublican walkouts foiled plans for a cap -and -reduce program, Brown issued an executive order earlier this year directing state agencies to take action to do pretty much the same thing. Rules for the program will be proposed to the state’s Environmental Quality Commission in 2021. That could mean the program is ready to start in 2022.
But what changes might be coming in the 2021 legislative session? We asked the governor’s office and her Carbon Policy Office on Monday. No word back by the time of our deadline Tuesday.
The draft report from Oregon’s Global Warming Commission might offer some clues. The commission was created by the Legislature in 2007 to make such recommendations. It’s made up of people appointed by Brown.
The draft report says right on it: “DO NOT CITE OR QUOTE.” Though we are not going to quote, we are going to cite. The warning is on there presumably because it is subject to change. There are a lot of numbers missing in the draft. But here are some of its recommendations for action:
• Require all jurisdictions of over 10,000 to develop a climate action plan. (Bend has already been working on one. It’s not clear how detailed a climate plan the commission would like to require or how smaller jurisdictions would pay for it.)
• Require all state agencies to formally account for the “social cost of carbon” in their decision-making. (The draft says the cost should be $53 to $78 per ton of carbon dioxide. We are not clear how this would alter decision -making. It would certainly have an impact on projects and planning of the Oregon Department of Transportation.)
• Have Oregon gear up to support electric vehicles. That includes several changes. One recommendation is that Oregon’s Public Utilities Commission allow utilities to develop charging stations outside their service territories. Another recommendation is that the state’s Building Codes Division and local jurisdictions require new residential construction be built ready for charging stations. (The Building Codes Division had planned to put that into effect by Oct. 1, 2022. The implication is that the commission wants things to happen faster.)
• Increase funding for the commission, including adding staff. (Government programs rarely look for ways to downsize their footprint, after all.)
There are many more. Is this a playbook for climate legislation in the 2021 session? If the commission’s work is not taken seriously by legislators, at least don’t increase its funding.
