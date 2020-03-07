“In the coming days, I will be taking executive action to lower our greenhouse gas emissions,” Gov. Kate Brown has said.
What does she have in mind?
We don’t know for sure, but look at what her staff was sharing with some groups before the 2020 legislative session. There are preliminary details in that presentation about what Brown might do with her executive authority. Would it be better if any climate action was done through the legislative process? Of course.
Her office believed that she could put an emissions cap that would decline over time on fuel suppliers. Suppliers could be required to procure permits for emissions that result from combustion. The amount of emissions covered by the permits would be reduced as the years passed. This could cover diesel, gasoline, natural gas and propane.
Industrial operations could be required to get similar permits that would be used to gradually reduce their regulated emissions in the same way. It would cover larger manufacturers.
The governor’s staff also highlighted some important places where they believe the governor’s executive power would be limited. The critical one is that the governor would not be able to auction permits and allowances to generate revenue for investing in green projects or mitigating costs of climate change for low-income Oregonians. That revenue component was a key part of the Democratic plan for the climate legislation. There is also likely to be more risk from court challenges if the governor uses her executive authority. And the estimated coverage of statewide emissions would be significantly reduced.
As the presentation says, the bottom line is: “Less comprehensive, less flexible, more expensive for participants.”
Of course, we don’t know what Gov. Brown intends to do. We did email her staff Friday morning to ask if this information has significantly changed. We were told that information was in an early phase of exploration and not comprehensive of the concepts in the current draft. They did not share the current draft with us. But nobody should think the Republican walkout is going to stop Brown from taking climate action.
