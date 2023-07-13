Wolf

A Metolius pack wolf trots past a trail camera on May 31, 2022 on Forest Service land in Jefferson County.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

People have been living beside wolves for thousands of years. It’s new again to Deschutes County. And we have some learning to do.

Two resident wolf packs spend some of their time in the county. One with two members, the Metolius pack, ranges in Deschutes and Jefferson counties. A second, the Upper Deschutes, operates more in Klamath County. It had six members in the winter count.

