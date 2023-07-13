People have been living beside wolves for thousands of years. It’s new again to Deschutes County. And we have some learning to do.
Two resident wolf packs spend some of their time in the county. One with two members, the Metolius pack, ranges in Deschutes and Jefferson counties. A second, the Upper Deschutes, operates more in Klamath County. It had six members in the winter count.
Welcome back wolves.
Ashanti Samuels, owner of the Pitchfork-T Ranch and Long Hollow Ranch and who raises cattle in Deschutes and Jefferson counties, says he first encountered wolves last year. This February or March wolves killed one of his animals.
He has been working with Oregon wildlife officials on prevention measures. He has used fladry, which is sort of like hanging up flag football flags on fencing. It can keep predators out, as long as it is switched up every so often. And he and others now spend more time out riding the range, reinforcing a human presence.
“As a rancher, a cowboy and a steward of the land, you know I love every bit of wildlife,” he said. “I love all the grazers, all the deer, all the mammals definitely. Even love wolves, coyotes. I think they are cool. As long as they are doing the right thing.”
Samuels recounted his experiences to the newly formed Deschutes County Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Committee. That committee is how the county is trying to be proactive about the arrival of wolves. The committee is also necessary if the county wants to get state funding to help put in place measures to deal with wolves and assist ranchers with livestock losses.
There are measures ranchers and others can take that work to protect livestock, explained Aaron Bott, wolf biologist, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. No single solution is best or will work for everyone.
People make fun of fladry but it can help. Tall fences can help. Radio collars and tracking could be useful if wolves can be caught and collared. But wolves often only live a few years so collaring a wolf can mean a lot of work for little gain.
Livestock guardian dogs, not pet dogs, are another option. Bott says a mix of breeds works best. Range riders can help too. Any option costs money, of course.
It’s very important for ranchers or anyone else not to give wolves a reward for coming by or they will come back. Livestock dies. When it does, the carcasses on ranches are sometimes dumped in pits. Uncovered. A wolf learns where those are and it will keep coming back. Even if there is not anything new to eat there, when it returns it will be looking around, perhaps at the calves or sheep grazing nearby. Bury dead animals.
Wolves are scavengers and they would rather take the easy meal than try to do something like bring down a calf. But hungry, they will look for options.
Wolves are endangered so they cannot be killed or harmed, unless they are attacking a person or livestock. They can be hazed, non-aggressively, Bott said. They can be chased. They are not likely to attack humans.
Anything new is going to be hard. Wolves are new again. They can adapt. People can, too.
Some wolf facts from Aaron Bott, Wolf Biologist, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the state department.
- Lifespan for most wolves is 2 to 5 years. They can live until they are about 12, like a large dog.
- They are gray wolves. Not all wolves are gray. A different color doesn’t mean it’s a different species.
- Average size for a male is about 100 pounds. A female is about 90 pounds. They can go without eating for weeks and eat 10 to 20 pounds of meat in one meal.
- The packs are family groups. A mother and father and pups. They reproduce once a year in April. Wolves reach sexual maturity at about two and then the pups will disperse.
- Wolves are highly territorial and resident packs roam across an average of 150 to 200 miles depending on the availability of food and other issues. Wolf packs will defend their territory to the death against other wolves.
- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says two people have been killed by wolves in North America in the last 100 years.
