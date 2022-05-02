The Bend City Council will be back to holding its meetings in-person with the public this week. This first meeting back will feature an issue that has generated some of the strongest negative feedback in recent memory: changes in city code to allow homeless shelters in residential neighborhoods.
The changes don’t allow unsanctioned camps. They don’t allow people who are homeless to set up on private land.
These changes are about approved camps, such as group shelters and outdoor shelters. They will indeed be allowed in residential neighborhoods. There are rules. There must be provisions for restrooms and trash. There has to be some sort of good neighbor plan to set guidelines for how the camp interacts with the neighborhood.
Many concerns have been expressed — and that is an understatement. As written, a camp can have on-site or on-call management. Some people argue every camp should have on-site management 24/7.
Another provision in the rules is that they allow someone to park an RV in a residential driveway to provide housing for up to 18 months. The council asked city staff to suggest possible buffer zones so that driveways in some neighborhoods would not be lined with them. For instance, the city already has such a buffer of 250 feet between short-term rentals.
This meeting is going to be at a new location. It will be held in the Bend Municipal Court, which is alongside the Bend Police Department at 555 15th St. It has a bit more room than the old council chambers.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.