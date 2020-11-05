If the city of Bend is going to do more to help the homeless, it will take money. And Bend City Councilors are eyeing a new tax.
The city wants to develop a temporary, transitional camp at Juniper Ridge in the short term. It may want to chip more to help the new camp for veterans. Next up might be a center for homeless services and evaluation of a more permanent campground/RV park at Juniper Ridge. Further along, the city has considered acquiring motel options and evaluating a long-term camp managed by providers, not the city.
Homelessness is not only the city’s responsibility. But any solution whether it be along the path the city identified or in another direction, will come down to political will and money.
Bend City Councilors discussed a new tax option for homeless services on Wednesday night. It’s a construction excise tax. It would essentially build on existing Bend’s affordable housing fee.
The existing fee is 1/3 of 1% of the total valuation on all building permits submitted to the city. Bend began collecting it in 2006. It raises about $1.2 million a year. Bend was the first city in Oregon to adopt such a fee for affordable housing.
The new tax would be a supplemental fee on top of the one that exists. Councilors talked about different levels for the new tax . A majority asked city staff to move forward at looking into another 1/3 of 1% on commercial and industrial properties. Councilors Justin Livingston and Bill Moseley opposed the idea.
The Legislature changed the rules for construction excise taxes after Bend’s was passed. As long as Bend doesn’t touch its existing fee, it can continue as is. But new construction excise taxes on residential construction must be allocated — 50% to developer incentives, 15% to the state and 35% to housing programs. New construction excise taxes on commercial and industrial must go 50% to housing and the other 50% is unrestricted.
Part of what makes a new construction excise tax attractive to some is that the city can pass it without any vote of the people. But there are questions about taxing commercial and industrial development to support the homeless. What is the connection?
Homelessness is a societal problem. Shouldn’t a tax to help the homeless be broadly based across Bend residents instead of narrowly targeted on one part of the economy? That would seem to be ideal. But would Bend voters vote for a tax to help the homeless? Would they want to reduce money for public safety or roads to help the homeless?
Tell councilors what you think by sending them an email to council@bendoregon.gov or send us a letter to the editor at letters@bendbulletin.com. Councilors may take action on this tax before the new councilors take office on Jan. 6.
