This fall construction will begin to improve U.S. Highway 20 north of Bend.
And then next year in the spring construction will begin on U.S. Highway 97. Think of it like somebody is picking up 97and moving it east. It is being realigned from Empire to Cooley. It won’t connect with the existing route on Cooley until after where it does now.
We will dislike the inevitable road construction inconvenience as much as you. But we can’t wait for the improvements to congestion and safety for cars, bikes, pedestrians and transit.
The new bypass for 97 should mean less traffic along Third Street. Third and Cooley could be more pleasure than pain to wait through. And on 20, there will be roundabouts at Cooley and Robal Lane. Roundabouts are safer than signalized intersections. Fewer crashes. Less severe. In part, it’s because everyone is moving the same direction.
Driving on 97 should be speedier or less of a stop/start. If you want to be on 97 and want to just go north, you won’t have to deal with traffic lights.
People who ride bikes or walk will also see boons. There will be new wide paved paths along the routes and to North Star Elementary. Traffic speeds are also going to come down on Third Street to maybe 35 mph, which won’t please everyone. It will make it safer.
Will more people bike and walk because of these improvements? Maybe. It becomes an easier decision to make if there are dedicated paths away from traffic.
The price for all this and more will be hefty. The estimate is $121,951,613.
The plan is for it all to be done by the end of 2024. And ODOT does also plan to minimize disruptions during construction. But we know there will be disruptions.
Heading north toward Redmond from Bend or coming into Bend at certain times of days people in cars get mummified. This project should cut those bonds. It should make it safer and give people more alternatives instead of driving. If ODOT could get it done faster and keep the disruptions to the minimum, we’d be even happier about it.
(1) comment
It will be amazing once it is done that's for sure , now if we can find a way to completely skip sisters on Hwy 20.. hahaha.. but seriously one can only dream..
and before anyone comes for me I get it.. people make a living off tourist.. [blink]
