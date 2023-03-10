Trees fall when there is construction in Bend. Some people chop trees down to get better views of the Cascades — and presumably the trees on the Cascades. It’s been long argued the city does not do enough to protect trees.
Bend city councilors are scheduled to talk about tree preservation next week. It’s not clear what direction councilors want to go, yet.
More trees could mean fewer homes and less development. Fewer trees could make Bend less attractive. Of course, trees have benefits beyond natural beauty. Neighborhoods with more of a canopy can get the benefit of cooler temperatures in the summer, among other things.
Councilors considered a tree ordinance in 2006-2007 that would have required a resident to buy a permit before cutting down trees. The ordinance stalled when councilors couldn’t agree what trees should be protected, what to charge and if anyone and everyone should need a permit.
The city does have tree protections. One example: The city has a “tree preservation performance standard.” The provisions only apply to “clearing and/or grading activities on all undeveloped properties or properties without land use approval.”
The standard says trees 12 inches in diameter at breast height and larger must be retained. Half of the trees 8-12 inches in diameter at breast height must be retained and the ones kept have to be spread out across the site. Steps must also be taken to protect trees during clearing and grading.
Properties with land use approvals have to protect trees according to the approved plan. And that can be another place where people disagree about development plans.
There is a separate place in the Bend Development Code that adds more tree protection conditions — “deciduous trees with a diameter of 6 inches or bigger and coniferous trees with a diameter of 10 inches or bigger as measured 4 feet above the ground need to be inventoried and protected unless approved for removal through a formal land use permitting process,” the city says.
We don’t like seeing a big, old ponderosa come down. There are times when they need to for safety. And there is a need for more housing in Bend. So perhaps like many of you, we are moored to the difficult balance: We want the trees and the housing, too. Councilors are set to discuss the issue on Wednesday at about 5 p.m., tinyurl.com/Bendtrees.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
