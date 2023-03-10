Tree on Bond
Trees line Bond Street in Bend in 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Trees fall when there is construction in Bend. Some people chop trees down to get better views of the Cascades — and presumably the trees on the Cascades. It’s been long argued the city does not do enough to protect trees.

Bend city councilors are scheduled to talk about tree preservation next week. It’s not clear what direction councilors want to go, yet.

