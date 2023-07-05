It’s fitting that one of the last big bill battles of this past legislative session was over land use.
House Bill 3414 would have done several things. If you were its coroner, you would have to say a cause of death was what it would do with urban growth boundaries — those imaginary lines containing growth around cities.
The bill would have enabled cities to add up to 150 more acres of land for residential housing outside of a city’s urban growth boundary and outside the usual process for expanding the urban growth boundary.
For some, those are fighting words. One of the maxims of Oregon politics is: Ask for flexibility in the state’s land use laws and thou shalt receive the zealous ire of conservation groups.
And ire the bill drew. Mary Kyle McCurdy, deputy director of 1,000 Friends of Oregon, made one of the arguments against the bill to the Oregon Capital Chronicle.
“She noted that Bend, Redmond and later Pendleton were allowed to add more land outside their normal urban growth boundary process as part of a pilot project several years ago and said that houses still haven’t been built,” the Chronicle wrote.“What we should have learned is that even when land is free, as it was in Redmond where it was publicly owned, land supply is not the primary obstacle to building housing,” the news website quoted her as saying. “It’s land readiness.”
McCurdy is referring to a program created in House Bill 4079 in 2016. It established a pilot to enable affordable housing outside of urban growth boundaries in selected cities. And in a way, she is right.
Look, though, more closely at what happened in Bend. The housing sure looks like it is going to get built. It’s a development named Parkside Place between U.S. Highway 20 and Bear Creek Road on Bend’s’ east side. It may be more than 300 housing units with about 40% affordable housing. An addition of 300 more housing units is nothing to sniff at in Bend’s market.
So why is it taking so long to get housing built?
It was a new program. One developer dropped out. It was indeed a challenge to build a big new housing development outside the urban growth boundary. There weren’t plans in place to be ready for traffic, utilities and more. The cost was high to bring utilities to the site. Extra requirements were layered into the pilot, such as how close the development needed to be to transit. That limited locations. And it takes time and money to line up the financing for affordable housing.
So yes, McCurdy was right. It is an issue of land readiness. That includes both access to land and other issues. Any new program to develop housing outside an urban growth boundary should learn from what happened in Bend. But, again, even with all those problems, the housing is going to get built.
House Bill 3414’s failure to pass was a big disappointment for Gov. Tina Kotek. It would have helped her achieve her goal of 36,000 more housing units a year. State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and state Reps. Jason Kropf and Emerson Levy, both Bend Democrats, voted in favor of it. If the Republican senators who were still boycotting had returned to vote on the bill, it actually might have passed.
Kotek hasn’t ruled out a special session where the bill’s ideas may come back. We’d like to see the ideas come back.
