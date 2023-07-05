Parkside Place plan

Parkside Place plans

 City of Bend

It’s fitting that one of the last big bill battles of this past legislative session was over land use.

House Bill 3414 would have done several things. If you were its coroner, you would have to say a cause of death was what it would do with urban growth boundaries — those imaginary lines containing growth around cities.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.