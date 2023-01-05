If only.
So many conversations after an incident of violence start with: if only.
If only someone had intervened sooner.
If only police could have known more in advance.
If only someone could have been monitoring obviously troubling social media posts and taken action.
Well on that last one Deschutes County took very important action Wednesday. Deschutes County Commissioners voted to accept a grant which will put $60,000 through the United Way toward online threat monitoring for schools across the county for the rest of the school year.
It’s with an organization called Safer Schools Together. It has analysts and provides training to help schools identify worrisome social media posts about schools and students.
The Bend La-Pine Schools has had a contract with Safer Schools Together for a few years. It’s hard not to view it as a success.
Students can spend hours a day on social media. What Safer Schools Together looks at is all publicly available. It’s not snooping into anyone’s private accounts or private posts.
Julianne Repman, director of safety for the district, said Safer Schools Together highlights things and sends reports to the district. It could be something like a student being photographed with a gun. It could be a student talking about harming themselves or others.
The district gets general reports about twice a month. Repman has also received an immediate phone call about something urgent. She then starts making phone calls herself to try to get the right people involved.
For instance, in 2019, the district got notice of 31 mental health concerns. That ranges from suicidal ideation to things much milder. In 2020, the district got 50 notices and there have been 12 so far this year.
The contract for Bend schools has been $2,600 a month.
Right after the Safeway shooting earlier this year, Repman temporarily ramped up the contract with Safer Schools Together with more intense scrutiny of online posts with connections to the schools, just to make sure.
The online threat monitoring through Safer Schools Together is not the only source the district has for such information. Students, teachers, staff, parents give tips, too. And the state has the SaferOregon Tip Line, which students are told about. Anyone can call or text to 844-472-3367 or email tip@safeoregon.com.
As for the investment in Safer Schools Together, it’s hard not to say the investment may not be a perfect solution, but it is worth it.
Now for some thank yous. Thank you United Way. Thank you also to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Victims Assistance Office who helped get the grant and will be working on the threat monitoring. We should also point out the money came through the Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center as part of a state effort to improve community safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.