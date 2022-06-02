council
Bend City Recorder Robyn Christie, left, swears in Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell shortly after Sally Russell recently resigned.
 Brenna Visser/The Bulletin

More than 20 people have applied to fill the two vacancies on the Bend City Council. Those chosen by councilors will have their positions expire on Jan. 4. That’s when people elected to the positions in November will take over.

It means almost six months will go by when people not chosen by Bend voters will represent Bend voters. People not chosen by voters could make decisions about policing, taxes and fees, changes to development rules and much more.

So yes, who the council picks is going to matter. The first of the meetings to make the decisions is on Friday at 5 p.m. If you are interested, there is more about the first meeting here: tinyurl.com/Bendcouncilvacancy

