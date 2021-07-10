The Oregon Department of Transportation has spent on average 1.1% of state highway funds on pedestrian and bicycle improvements over the last 30 years. At that rate, it would take the state 150 years to build out the state’s bike/pedestrian network.
You may be fine with that. You may be outraged.
But the plan is to make big changes and accelerate that spending. The plan is to look at transportation projects through an equity lens. The plan is to push Oregonians toward electric vehicles. The plan is to implement more tolling, particularly in Portland to pay for transportation improvements. And the plan is to switch to charging people for using roads by systems that account for how far they drive, not through a gas tax.
Those plans are not all new. They are, though, getting refined. They are some of the components of the state’s strategic action plan for transportation developed by ODOT and the Oregon Transportation Commission. A state committee meets Monday to review it.
If you don’t like what’s coming down the road in that plan, or if you are worried Oregon is moving too slow, you can comment. We couldn’t get the links for public comment to work. But Jaimie Baldwin is the listed coordinator for the meetings of the committee and that email would be Jaimie.Baldwin@odot.state.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.