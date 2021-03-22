The changes Democrats want to make the Oregon Legislature walkout -proof may trigger another walkout.
The proposed changes include:
• Asking Oregonians to change the state constitution so the Legislature only needs a majority for a quorum instead of two -thirds of lawmakers present.
• Ask Oregonians to change the state constitution so lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences can’t run for reelection
• And things like blocking legislators from getting pay or not allowing them to use political contributions for unexcused absences.
As Oregon Public Broadcasting pointed out though, when Democrats wanted to talk about them in the Senate Rules Committee, some Republican committee members just didn’t show up. And it is certainly a possibility that if Democrats try to move forward on these changes, Republicans will stage another walkout and bring this session, like the last session, to a crashing halt. But some of the changes could get on the ballot through the initiative process, no matter what Republican legislators do.
