No matter how you feel about the Republican walkout in the Oregon Legislature, it will at least delay a few specific, important things for Deschutes County. Funding for Oregon State University-Cascades. Additional judges for the court system. And more.
OSU-Cascades may get the worst of it. The Legislature has declined to give it the money for a student success center to grow its campus. The building would add needed space and give a home to services for students. It would be the place for counseling, tutoring, a student health center and perhaps veterans on campus would get the dedicated meeting space they have requested.
OSU had first asked for the money for a student success center in 2017. The campus has requested the money again, asking for $12 million. It was not funded.
This year — because costs go up — OSU requested $12.9 million. And that money was included in grant funding in a budget bill.
But that bill went nowhere.
Would that money have made it all the way through the Legislature?
Maybe, maybe not. With the session ending early, it certainly won’t. Then there’s the issue of Deschutes County and judges. The county needs an additional judge to handle the caseload from a growing population.
The lack of that position delays justice for victims, the accused and more.
Child custody cases are settled more slowly. Disputes between landlords and tenants take longer.
A state caseload study actually found Deschutes County should get about 2.5 judges and additional support staff. The encouraging development this session was that the same budget bill that contained the money for OSU-Cascades also included funding for two — yes, two — new judges for Deschutes County. Of course, that doesn’t matter with the sudden ending to the legislative session.
There was also some funding for a state position to add technical expertise so the water in the Deschutes River Basin could be used more efficiently.
That could help farmers, fish, spotted frogs and so much more. The walkout left important work for Deschutes County undone. Will it get fixed before the 2021 session?
It doesn’t seem likely.
