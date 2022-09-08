The Oregon Constitution prohibits slavery and involuntary servitude. But the language of the state constitution allows an exception as a punishment for a crime.
Ballot Measure 112 in the November election would eliminate that exception. Voting yes removes the language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as a crime.
Simple enough? Yes, well, not really.
One question that is unclear is if passage of this ballot measure would have any impact on inmate work programs.
Voters voted in 1994 to require inmates to work. Ballot Measure 17 basically required inmates to work 40 hours a week. They also could meet the requirement by spending hours in job training or education.
Would requiring inmate work programs be constitutional if Ballot Measure 112 passes? Not clear. The Oregon Department of Corrections told us it does not know.
It may be that inmate work programs would have to be voluntary unless another ballot measure in the future settles the question. The courts may decide.
We think the right thing to do is to vote yes on Measure 112. Of course, you should make up your own mind.
It’s only one perspective but the Department of Corrections did submit testimony to the Legislature about the possible impact on the state’s prison system. You can read that here, tinyurl.com/DOCinvoluntary.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.