Deer Ridge
Buy Now

Inmates walk in an exercise yard at the Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras in January 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

The Oregon Constitution prohibits slavery and involuntary servitude. But the language of the state constitution allows an exception as a punishment for a crime.

Ballot Measure 112 in the November election would eliminate that exception. Voting yes removes the language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as a crime.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.